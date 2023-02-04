Leeds United loanee drops out as Mick McCarthy names his first Blackpool league line-up for Middlesbrough test

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s the first of 19 remaining league games for the veteran boss to keep the Seasiders, who are currently 23rd in the table, in the Championship.

McCarthy makes two changes from last weekend’s cup tie, one which is expected with James Husband missing out with a hamstring strain.

January recruit Curtis Nelson takes his place in the side to make his Blackpool debut after making the move from relegation rivals Cardiff City.

The second change is a bit more surprising, as Shayne Lavery replaces Ian Poveda.

The Leeds United loanee drops to the bench, where he’s joined by the returning Gary Madine who missed out against Southampton with a sore back.

Dom Thompson is left out of the squad, while Husband, Jordan Gabriel, Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart, Lewis Fiorini and Keshi Anderson all remain sidelined by injury.

Blackpool are without a win in their last 10 league games, a run that stretches back to October.

Boro were 21st in the table at that stage of the season, but it’s been a remarkable turnaround under Michael Carrick who has since led them to third place.

TEAMS

Middlesbrough: Steffen, Giles, McNair, Lenihan, Hackney, Smith, McGree, Howson, Archer, Forss, Akpom

Subs: Roberts, Jones, Fry, Bola, Mowatt, Barlaser, Crooks

Blackpool: Maxwell, Lyons, Connolly, Goode, Nelson, Hamilton, Trybull, Patino, Bowler, Lavery, Yates

Subs: Grimshaw, Thorniley, Dougall, Carey, Rogers, Poveda, Madine