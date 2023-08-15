Latest transfer news and rumours from around League One as Blackpool prepare for their upcoming clash

Blackpool return to league action on Tuesday night at home to Port Vale. The Seasiders drew 0-0 away at Exeter City last time out.

They have picked up four points from their first two league games. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours from around League One...

Peterborough United youngster exit

Lewis Darlington has been loaned out by Peterborough United. The forward has been given the green light to join Cambridge City until the end of the year. He will be looking to get plenty of game time under his belt in the Northern Premier League Midlands Division.

Reading want attacker

Reading are in talks to sign FC Copenhagen forward Paul Mukairu, according to a report by Football Insider. The Royals are keen to bolster their ranks following a tough start to the new campaign in the third tier. They lost 1-0 to Blackpool’s upcoming opponents Port Vale last time out.

Royals man wanted

Ruben Selles’ side could face a battle to keep hold of defender Tom McIntrye between now and the end of the window. According to The Sunday Mirror reporter Darren Witcoop on Twitter, Blackburn Rovers have looked at landing the Reading man this summer. The 24-year-old has been on the books of the Berkshire outfit for his whole career to date.

Stevenage in double swoop

Stevenage have signed left-back Reece Hannam following his exit from Crystal Palace at the end of June. The left-back, who spent time on loan at Bromley in the National League last term, has recently been on trial with Steve Evans’ side and has done enough to land a deal.