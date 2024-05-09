Blackpool used various different players in their four club competitions. One player played over 69 hours of football. (Image: Camera Sport)

38 players have featured for Blackpool in League One, the EFL Trophy, FA Cup and Carabao Cup throughout 2023/24.

Blackpool confirmed their retained list this week as four first-team players were confirmed to be leaving Bloomfield Road.

The club said that they were in discussions with James Husband, who has been one of the longest serving players at the club. Husband has been a Seasiders player since July 2019 after joining on loan from Norwich City, and then that was made permanent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He played a lot of football this term, and a look at some of the key numbers over the season shows that he played the most minutes for an outfield player this season. Husband played 39 out of the 46 league matches, missing just seven games.

Nothing has been decided yet but should Husband depart, then of course there would be the need to recruit a left-footed centre-back, capable of playing in a three-man defence. CJ Hamilton, second to Husband for minutes played for an outfield player this term, signed a new deal in January amid interest from Huddersfield Town and QPR.

Starting with the most and ending with the least, here’s how all 38 Blackpool players compare for minutes played time throughout the 2023/24 season.

Blackpool player’s minutes in the 2023/24 season

Daniel Grimshaw - 4,198

James Husband - 3,899

CJ Hamilton - 3,712

Marvin Ekpiteta - 3,378

Matt Pennington - 3,265

Karamoko Dembele - 3,084

Oliver Norburn - 3,055

Oliver Casey - 2,899

Sonny Carey - 2,564

Jake Beesley - 2,505

Albie Morgan - 2,439

Owen Dale - 1,629

Andy Lyons - 1,624

Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel - 1,606

Hayden Coulson - 1,533

Richard O’Donnell - 1,142

Matty Virtue - 1,112

Dominic Thompson - 940

Kylian Kouassi - 849

Jensen Weir - 717

Tashan Oakley-Boothe - 588

Doug Tharme - 347

Will Squires - 180

Luke Mariette - 117

Kwaku Donkor - 100

Josh Miles - 58

Rob Apter - 39

Tom Trybull - 29

Jack Moore - 26

Donovan Lescott - 19

Tayt-Lemar Trusty - 19