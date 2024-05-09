The minutes played by every Blackpool player this season after missing out on League One play-offs
Blackpool confirmed their retained list this week as four first-team players were confirmed to be leaving Bloomfield Road.
The club said that they were in discussions with James Husband, who has been one of the longest serving players at the club. Husband has been a Seasiders player since July 2019 after joining on loan from Norwich City, and then that was made permanent.
He played a lot of football this term, and a look at some of the key numbers over the season shows that he played the most minutes for an outfield player this season. Husband played 39 out of the 46 league matches, missing just seven games.
Nothing has been decided yet but should Husband depart, then of course there would be the need to recruit a left-footed centre-back, capable of playing in a three-man defence. CJ Hamilton, second to Husband for minutes played for an outfield player this term, signed a new deal in January amid interest from Huddersfield Town and QPR.
Starting with the most and ending with the least, here’s how all 38 Blackpool players compare for minutes played time throughout the 2023/24 season.
Blackpool player’s minutes in the 2023/24 season
Daniel Grimshaw - 4,198
James Husband - 3,899
CJ Hamilton - 3,712
Marvin Ekpiteta - 3,378
Matt Pennington - 3,265
Karamoko Dembele - 3,084
Oliver Norburn - 3,055
Oliver Casey - 2,899
Sonny Carey - 2,564
Jake Beesley - 2,505
Albie Morgan - 2,439
Jordan Rhodes - 2,431
Callum Connolly - 2,360
Kenny Dougall - 1,676
Owen Dale - 1,629
Andy Lyons - 1,624
Kyle Joseph - 1,616
Shayne Lavery - 1,607
Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel - 1,606
Hayden Coulson - 1,533
George Byers - 1,169
Richard O’Donnell - 1,142
Matty Virtue - 1,112
Dominic Thompson - 940
Kylian Kouassi - 849
Jensen Weir - 717
Tashan Oakley-Boothe - 588
Doug Tharme - 347
Will Squires - 180
Luke Mariette - 117
Kwaku Donkor - 100
Josh Miles - 58
Rob Apter - 39
Tom Trybull - 29
Jack Moore - 26
Donovan Lescott - 19
Tayt-Lemar Trusty - 19
Jaden Jones - 13
