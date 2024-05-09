Grant Hall is departing Rotherham United this summer. The former Blackpool loanee is tasked with finding a new club. (Image: Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

One former Blackpool player is on the free agent market following a decision from a relegated Championship club.

Former Blackpool defender Grant Hall is available on a free transfer after he was told his contract would not be renewed by his current club.

Hall is free to speak to clubs after Rotherham United announced their retained list and he was among those departing. The Millers will be playing in League One with the Seasiders next season and Hall along with 10 other players will be playing their football elsewhere next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hall is 32-years-old now and this season he was restricted to just eight appearances. The centre-back played in the final two games of the season against Bristol City and Cardiff City, but before that he hadn't featured since December because of hamstring and hip injuries.

Explaining the decisions, manager Steve Evans said to the official club website: “There have been some honest and open discussions with players in and out of contract and we have had to make some really difficult decisions, but each one of those has been made with the future of Rotherham United at the forefront of our priorities.

“I’d like to place on-record that everyone in the building has been a pleasure to work with since I walked through the door and those departing the club do so with our very best wishes.”

Hall was a Blackpool player in the 2014/15 Championship season after joining from Spurs on loan. He was signed by Lee Clark, and played in a side that finished bottom and was relegated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite Blackpool's relegation, he has remained in the Championship ever since after making over 130 appearances for QPR, as well as two seasons at Middlesbrough.