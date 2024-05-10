Blackpool defender Andy Lyons opens up on difficult year as he vows to come back stronger
and live on Freeview channel 276
During the early stages of the campaign, the wing-back was given some time off following the passing of his father, Maurice, after a long battle with illness.
Meanwhile, the 23-year-old has spent the last few months on the sidelines after suffering an ACL injury at the end of February.
Even with a long road of recovery ahead of him before he returns to action, Lyons has his sights set on showing the best of himself after what he’s been through in the last 12 months.
“It was really tough,” he said.
“I had the personal situation with my dad passing at the start of the year. That was tough because it was a long illness and it was getting worse progressively.
“After that happens, it’s one of those where you’ve got to get yourself right mentally to get back on the pitch. It was really difficult.
“It’s tough but it’s about learning. It was two really bad situations and the worst season all round, with everything that went on in my life. It was character-building and things I can learn from.
“Both things will definitely make me stronger for the future. I didn’t ask for it, but I’ve got to use it and turn it into a positive situation.
“This injury is one where you can get one per cent better every day – it makes me hungry.
“I want to get back to making memories like scoring my first goal at Bloomfield Road.
“I’m not at the stage where I can get back on the pitch yet but, when I do, it’ll give me time to work on more stuff.
“I want to utilise this time to get better on the pitch and better in the gym to show the best version of myself when I’m back.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.