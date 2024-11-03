Shrewsbury Town have become the latest League One club to part ways with their manager.

Paul Hurst departs the Croud Meadow alongside his assistant Chris Doig with the Shropshire outfit currently sat 23rd in England’s third tier.

After previously being with the Shrews between 2016 and 2018, the 50-year-old rejoined the club back in January, but has struggled to repeat his past success, picking up just eight points from 14 games so far this season.

Hurst’s final game in charge of Shrewsbury was a 2-1 defeat to Salford City in the first round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

Blackpool were the first League One club to sack their manager during the current campaign, with Neil Critchley losing his job after just two league games - with Steve Bruce eventually coming in as his replacement at Bloomfield Road.

Meanwhile, last month, Burton Albion parted ways with former Chelsea development squad coach Mark Robinson, with the Staffordshire outfit sat 24th.

The Brewers face Shrewsbury at the Pirelli Stadium next Saturday, in what is set to be a bottom of the table clash and a potential early six pointer.

In a statement confirming the sacking of Hurst, the Shrews wrote: “It is with regret that Shrewsbury Town can confirm we have parted company with head coach Paul Hurst and assistant boss Chris Doig.

“This decision was made following an emergency board meeting held this morning.

“Paul and Chris returned to the Croud Meadow in January this year and were instrumental in keeping the club in League One last season.

“However, after a run that has seen us win just two of our 19 games this season (a win rate of 10.5 per cent),the board feels a change is needed.

“The chairman would like to thank both Paul and Chris for all their hard work over the past 11 months.

“We would also like to thank them for the outstanding work they did in their first spell – which saw us reach the League One play-off final and the final of the EFL Trophy.

“It was that success that led to the chairman taking responsibility for re-hiring Paul and Chris earlier this year. And everyone at the football club is hugely disappointed their second spell hasn’t worked out and we find ourselves in our current position. The search for a new head coach is now underway.”