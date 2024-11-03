Blackpool midfielder Albie Morgan will return to training on Monday after missing the Seasiders’ last two games.

The 24-year-old has been absent through illness for both the recent 2-2 draw with Wigan Athletic in League One and Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Gillingham in the first round of the FA Cup.

Following the game at Priestfield Stadium, Blackpool first-team coach Stephen Dobbie provided an update on the ex-Charlton Athletic with a EFL Trophy tie with Liverpool U21s coming up before a trip to Leyton Orient next weekend.

“Albie will be back in on Monday, it’s day-by-day with Albie with it being illness,” he said.

“If he needs to come in gradually then he will, if not, then it will be great to have him back.”

Ahead of the midweek cup outing, Dobbie admits the Seasiders may be able to welcome some of their injured players back to action.

Elkan Baggott is expected to pick up minutes after being named on the bench against Gillingham, while James Husband, CJ Hamilton and Ollie Norburn are both making progress as well.

“Quite possibly some could be back on Wednesday, but we’ll have to see on Monday,” Dobbie added.

“The boys have done some work while we’ve not been there and they’re coming along steadily, but we’ll see nearer the time.”