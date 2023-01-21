Latest on the future of Blackpool's Grant Ward as short-term contract expires

The midfielder was brought in on a three-month contract back in October to help boost the numbers amid an injury crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 28-year-old was also utilised as an emergency right-back in the game against Middlesbrough when Callum Connolly was suspended and Jordan Gabriel was out injured.

But since that 3-0 defeat at the start of November, Ward has yet to make another appearance and has even failed to make the match-day squads in recent weeks.

Prior to his sacking, Michael Appleton confirmed Ward would be let go once his short-term deal ran out on January 21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It remains to be seen if Ward’s situation changes now Mick McCarthy is at the helm, having been appointed on Thursday evening.

Ward previously played under McCarthy at Ipswich between 2016 and 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ward's short-term contract with the Seasiders runs out today

The Seasiders have already strengthened in central midfield this month with the capture of experienced German Tom Trybull from Sandhausen SV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool also have work to do to trim down their squad, with 28 ‘senior’ players currently on their books – three more than the 25 permitted under EFL squad restrictions.

This will be reduced to 27 if Ward is let go as expected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ward was initially released by Blackpool at the end of last season following an injury-hit campaign.

While the former Ipswich Town man continued to train with the Seasiders over the summer to help with his rehab, Appleton continued to rule out a return whenever probed about the midfielder’s situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad