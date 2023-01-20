The comments you might have missed from key Blackpool figures following Mick McCarthy’s appointment

The 63-year-old has taken over on a short-term deal until the end of the season, tasked with one aim and one aim only: keep the Seasiders in the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But beyond news of McCarthy’s arrival, coming off the back of Michael Appleton’s sacking on Wednesday, there were also some key words spoken by some leading figures at Bloomfield Road.

Chief executive Ben Mansford, who was quoted in the club’s official statement, stressed this short-term appointment was all about ensuring the club’s Championship status.

“Since Simon took over, everyone connected to the club has worked so hard to get us to the Championship and it is so important we do all we can to stay there. We believe appointing Mick gives us that opportunity,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Mick has extensive experience at the highest level including over 700 games at Premier League and Championship level, along with recently taking on a similar challenge at Cardiff.

“From the initial contact with Mick, you sensed an excitement to come to Blackpool yet a calmness and confidence about the job ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

McCarthy will take charge of his first game against Huddersfield on Saturday

“Mick referred to our superb support from the first conversation and how important the fans will be for the remaining 19 games, starting against Huddersfield on Saturday.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club’s statement also included words from new sporting director Chris Badlan, who has been in post since the start of December.

The former Coventry City and Norwich City man appeared to confirm McCarthy, alongside his trusted lieutenant Terry Connor, are merely stop-gaps until the summer when a more longer-term appointment will be made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’d like to welcome Mick and Terry to Blackpool,” Badlan said.

“They are two hard-working, honest people who will do all they can to give everyone a lift and I hope the supporters will get behind them.

Advertisement Hide Ad