Latest on Blackpool’s search for a new head coach as former boss enters the frame

Talks have already taken place with a number of prospective bosses as the Seasiders go about trying to replace Neil Critchley.

It comes after their former boss made the surprise decision to depart and link up with Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa last week.

Plenty of names have already been linked with the post, with speculation ramping up over the last couple of days.

Here’s the main names in the frame as it stands:

Michael Appleton

Respected journalist Alan Nixon has claimed the former Blackpool boss is “in the frame” for a surprise return to Bloomfield Road. It’s claimed the 46-year-old is among the final batch of names alongside Cheltenham Town boss Michael Duff, who has already been interviewed, and Derby County’s number two Liam Rosenior. It would be considered a surprise move for the Seasiders to go with Appleton after he almost relegated League One side Lincoln City last season. Appleton left the Imps at the end of the campaign after finishing a disappointing season 12 points above the League One relegation zone in 17th. He did, however, lead the Imps to the play-off final the previous year where they were beaten 2-1 at Wembley by the Seasiders thanks to Kenny Dougall’s double. It’s understood Appleton was frustrated with Lincoln’s budget constraints in the third tier, where they struggled to compete with bigger clubs like Sunderland, Ipswich Town, Portsmouth and so on. The Imps got their summer recruitment wrong, failing to replace a number of the players who led them to the brink of the Championship the previous season, with loanees Alex Palmer, Brennan Johnson and Morgan Rogers returning to their parent clubs and Jorge Grant signing for Peterborough United. Lincoln fans were frustrated with Appleton’s slow and laborious style of football last season, which subdued what had previously been a vociferous atmosphere at Sincil Bank under the Cowley brothers. Appleton was also a little stand off-ish and struggled to harness a genuine connection with the fanbase. While the Imps were able to keep the ball well enough last season, they were susceptible to costly mistakes playing out from the back and were relatively blunt in the final third. To Appleton’s credit, they played some excellent football during the 2020/21 season and led the way for much of the season, before finishing in fifth. Appleton spent just two months as Blackpool manager during the 2012/13 season before moving on to Blackburn Rovers. He has also managed Portsmouth and Oxford United, and was caretaker boss at West Bromwich Albion and Leicester City.

Dave Challinor

The former AFC Fylde boss, now in charge of Stockport County, sky-rocketed up the bookies’ odds earlier in the week to temporarily become second favourite behind Michael Duff, with no clear indication as to why. Speculation emerged on social media suggesting Challinor had been interviewed by the club on Tuesday, but it’s understood the 46-year-old is still away on holiday with his family and is not due back in the country until next week. Challinor opted to leave Hartlepool United last year after achieving promotion to League Two to drop back down to the National League to link up with Stockport, a club he represented as a player, before leading the Hatters to the league title. ‘Chally’ also enjoyed unprecedented success with AFC Fylde, winning three promotions as well as the FA Trophy, before falling at the final hurdle in the National League play-off final in 2019.

Michael Duff

It’s understood Blackpool interviewed Duff on Tuesday, a day after the Cheltenham Town boss also held talks with League One side Barnsley. The Robins, who confirmed they have granted permission for Barnsley and Blackpool to speak to their manager, have offered new and improved terms to the 44-year-old in an attempt to keep him at Whaddon Road, but it’s been reported in Gloucestershire that the third tier side are now preparing for life without him. Duff won the League Two title during the 2020/21 season and comfortably kept the Robins in the third tier last season, finishing in 15th - achieving the club’s highest ever finish in their history.

Ian Evatt

Bolton News reported earlier in the week that Evatt is happy with his current club amid speculation linking the former Blackpool defender with a return to Bloomfield Road. Despite reports from Alan Nixon that Blackpool are interested in speaking to the 40-year-old, it’s understood there’s been no official approach from the Seasiders. The Gazette understands Evatt would have entertained a conversation with his former club had an approach been forthcoming, but in any event a move was considered unlikely at this moment in time with other factors also at play. ‘Evo’ has impressed with both Barrow and current club Bolton, who are expected to challenge for promotion from League One next season.

Liam Rosenior