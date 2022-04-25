Latest injury update ahead of Blackpool's trip to already-relegated Barnsley

The Seasiders head to Oakwell for the first of three games against sides already relegated from the Championship this season.

When asked if Pool will have any of their injured players back in contention, Critchley said: “I don’t think so.

“We had nothing from Saturday, so there were no injury issues from the Luton game. The squad will be similar again.

“No-one else is ready to come back in yet, so Jordan Gabriel no, Dujon Sterling no.

“Kevin Stewart has joined back in with training, but he’s only trained a couple of days. Sonny Carey has been in and around it but he’s had no football since Boxing Day.

Kevin Stewart has only just returned to training

“Luke Garbutt was on the bench on Saturday, so he’s fine. But I think that’s it, so I don’t think there’s any change really.

“Grimmy has joined back in with team training the last couple of days which has been a real plus as well.

“We will just see how he is in training. Because we’re preparing for games team training is quite light, so to give him more confidence and us more confidence we will just take that extra bit of time and then make that call if we need to. That won’t be for Tuesday anyway.”

The Seasiders will be looking to end the season on a high with a positive points haul against the league’s strugglers, but Critchley admits it’s not always as easy as that.

“Football doesn’t work like that,” he said.

“Some teams have been saying that of us recently, that the pressure is off and we’ve got nothing to play for, so we can play with freedom.

“But we always play with freedom, we always play the same way. We always try and attack games and go for it home and away and that won’t change. That will be our approach going into the final three games.

“I can’t control what Barnsley are going to do. They’ve obviously changed their manager so who knows where they’re going to be psychologically or how they’re going to approach the game.

“It might just free their minds up because they’ve been playing under enormous pressure for the last few months. But who knows what happens.

“All we can do is concentrate on how we prepare and how we play.”

It’s been a steep decline for the Yorkshire outfit, who defied the odds to finish in the Championship play-offs only last season.