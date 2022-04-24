Relegated Barnsley sack boss Poya Asbaghi ahead of midweek Blackpool clash

The Tykes have decided to part company with Poya Asbaghi after their relegation to League One was confirmed following their defeat to Huddersfield Town on Friday night.

Barnsley are bottom of the table, having won only six of their 43 league games.

Asbaghi becomes their second head coach of the season to depart following Markus Schopp’s sacking in November.

“Taking over in difficult circumstances, Asbaghi gradually improved the side’s performances but ultimately it wasn’t enough,” Barnsley said in a statement.

It’s been a steep decline for the Yorkshire outfit, who finished in the Championship play-offs last season.

But it’s been a season of struggle following Valerien Ismael’s decision to leave the club last summer to join West Brom.

In a statement on Barnsley’s website, Asbaghi said: “I want to thank everybody at Oakwell for their time and efforts over the last few months.

“This of course includes players, fans and staff.

“It’s been a real privilege to work in Barnsley and I wish everybody all the very best for the upcoming seasons.”

The club’s Under-23s coach Martin Devaney will now take charge of Tuesday night’s game against the Seasiders.

He will be assisted by Tom Harban and Jo Laumann for the remainder of the season.

Barnsley’s chief executive officer Khaled El-Ahmad said: “On behalf of Barnsley Football club, I would like to thank both Poya and (assistant) Ferran Sibila for their hard work and professionalism during a difficult time.

“Our search for a new coach has already started and an announcement will follow once that process is concluded.”

The Seasiders find themselves in the bizarre position of facing the three relegated sides in their final three games of the campaign.

After their midweek trip to Oakwell, Neil Critchley’s men host Derby County in their final home game of the season before finishing the campaign at Peterborough United.

Derby will be backed by almost 4,000 supporters at Bloomfield Road in their final trip of the season – as they prepare to bid farewell to the Championship.