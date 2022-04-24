Derby County receive ANOTHER batch of tickets for Blackpool clash - taking overall allocation to almost 4,000

The Rams have already been relegated to League One but it appears they’re treating Saturday’s trip to the Fylde coast as a farewell party to the Championship.

Wayne Rooney’s side received the standard initial allocation of 2,133 tickets, but this was soon increased by 1,182 to 3,315.

This is the maximum number any away side has been permitted to sell at Bloomfield Road this season, with only Barnsley, Blackburn Rovers and Nottingham Forest being given permission to do so.

This is due to police concerns given flashpoints in the North-East corner of the ground.

But surprisingly, the Rams have now revealed they’ve been provided with an extra 611 tickets, taking their overall allocation to 3,926.

This means Derby fans will take up the vast majority of the East Stand.

Wayne Rooney's side make the trip to Bloomfield Road next week

The game is Blackpool’s final home fixture of the season, so it should be a bumper gate at Bloomfield Road.

As for Derby, their plight is already known, with their relegation to League One confirmed last week after suffering a dramatic late defeat to QPR.

Were it now for two points deductions, totalling 21 points, Rooney’s men would be safe in mid-table, five points adrift of the Seasiders.