Kick-off time brought forward for Blackpool's FA Youth Cup quarter-final against Chelsea

The young Seasiders travel to Stamford Bridge on Thursday, January 24 looking to continue their impressive cup run.

The game was originally scheduled to kick off at 7pm, but that's now been brought forward an hour to 6pm.

It's understood the change is a result of the cup tie being selected for overseas broadcast.

John Murphy's side booked their spot in the last eight after breezing past Newcastle United at Bloomfield Road earlier this month.

Arnold Matshazi bagged a double, while Jake Daniels made sure of the win 10 minutes from time.

The win sets up a mouthwatering tie with one of the strongest academies in the country in Chelsea, who fought back from three goals down in their fifth round clash to beat Liverpool 4-3.

The Premier League giants have enjoyed unrivalled success in the FA Youth Cup in recent years, winning the competition seven times between 2010 and 2018.

They were also runners up in 2020 when they were beaten 3-2 by Manchester City.

Tickets for Thursday night's game are priced at £5 for adults and £3 for juniors. They must be purchased in advance as there will be no pay on the gate available.

The game takes place the day after the first-team are in action against QPR at Loftus Road (Wednesday, February 23).

When asked about Blackpool’s chances against the Blues, head coach Neil Critchley told The Gazette: “They are very good.

“They’ve produced countless players in the last 10 to 15 years. Neil Bath (head of youth development) has done an incredible job at Chelsea in producing players for their first-team and the national team too.

“It will be an extremely difficult game obviously, but there will be no pressure on us. The lads won’t be expected to go there and win, so we can go there and enjoy ourselves.

“Who knows? With the beauty of cup football and the beauty of a one-off game is that anything can happen.”