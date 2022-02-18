Blackpool awaiting further news amid Storm Eunice before travelling down to South Wales for Cardiff City game

The Seasiders are due to travel to South Wales this afternoon ahead of Saturday’s game in the Welsh capital.

However, those plans could be in jeopardy due to the adverse weather conditions due to Storm Eunice.

A red weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for parts of the UK including South Wales today, meaning there is a danger to life from flying debris.

The Bluebirds have closed their stadium today as a result, although they say tomorrow’s game against the Seasiders remains unaffected "at this stage".

“It is on our minds,” head coach Neil Critchley admitted this morning.

“We’re obviously trying to prepare for a football game and an important football match, so we will try to carry on as normal as possible with our preparations.

Neil Critchley was speaking this morning ahead of Blackpool's trip to Cardiff

“I’ve already spoken to (chief executive) Ben Mansford on the way in this morning and Nick Horne (secretary), who will both be speaking to the relevant people - the police, the EFL - to get some guidance on what we should do.

“We are due to leave early this afternoon and by then we’re hopeful of having more information so that we can make the right decision.

“The safety of the players, the staff and everyone is the most important thing.”

In terms of how the weather could affect Saturday’s game, Critchley joked the experience of training at Squires Gate will stand them in good stead.

“If you’ve got any experience of our training ground, we get good practice of dealing with high winds and inclement weather,” he added.

“It didn’t seem too bad travelling in this morning but in the last half an hour, the weather changed quite dramatically here in Blackpool.

“To carry on our usual routine on a Friday might prove a little bit problematic and we might have to be a bit creative with what we do.

“But believe it or not, you can still prepare for those conditions even if it’s psychologically thinking about how the game could go.

“I’ve had a few experiences in the past of games being played in high wins and there are still tactical advantages you can gain and certain things you can do playing in severe weather.

“I do believe the forecast looks better tomorrow, hopefully so, then we’ll get what you’d class as a normal game of football.”