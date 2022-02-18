Blackpool midfielder backs them to recover from Bournemouth defeat

The Seasiders return to action at Cardiff City tomorrow following last week’s 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth.

Neil Critchley’s men were the better side for at least 80 minutes of the encounter at Bloomfield Road, but the high-flying Cherries snatched three points with two late strikes.

While Stewart was happy to make a long-awaited first start for Pool since October, the midfielder was gutted not to mark his return with a victory.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kevin Stewart returned to the Blackpool starting line-up last weekend

“It’s a painful one to take,” he told The Gazette.

“It’s just a shame really. Even how the two goals went in, they were the scruffiest goals, so it’s a tough one to take.

“We had so many chances and I thought we would get the second goal at some point. We felt fairly comfortable and they weren’t really threatening at all.

“We had good momentum in the game and their keeper, to be fair to him, has pulled off some really good saves. We’ve hit the bar as well, so it was just really unfortunate.

“You couldn’t write the ending though, it was all a bit mad. It’s a tough one to take but we’re just going to have to move on from it.

“It was a really good performance, which is the main thing. That’s what we have to focus on.

“We were very organised, we outworked them and we outfought them as well.

“I’m really proud of the boys. We never really care who we’re playing or where they are in the league or anything like that, that’s just our mindset whoever we play.”

It doesn’t get any easier for the Seasiders tomorrow as they face a Cardiff side who have won four of their last five games.

Stewart has no doubts over Blackpool’s ability to bounce back though, having been impressed with what he’s seen this season while watching on from the sidelines during his absence through injury.

“The lads have done really well,” the 28-year-old said.

“We didn’t start so great in the first couple of games but we picked up and went on a really good run.

“We dipped a little bit during December but since then we’ve gone back up again, so it shows really good character from the boys.

“When things aren’t working, we fix them and mentally we’re really tough and resilient.

“I’ve been really proud of them, it’s just been very hard watching on from the stands and not being able to get involved and help.

“It was great to be involved against Bournemouth though.”