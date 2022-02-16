Neil Critchley on 'bizarre' Blackpool fixture list for next two months

The Seasiders play only three games in March due to the two-week international break, then have eight to squeeze in during April.

It follows the rescheduling of their trip to Barnsley, which was postponed last month due to a Covid outbreak in the Tykes camp.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neil Critchley says that for Blackpool to have only three games in March and then eight in April 'doesn't seem quite right'

Pool’s trip to Preston North End has also been moved back to April on police advice to avoid a clash with a Conservative Party conference in Blackpool.

Critchley’s side came through a jam-packed April unscathed last season and will be hoping for a similar outcome. The head coach told The Gazette: “It’s not ideal. It’s a bit bizarre really.

“The Preston game got moved, which was out of our control really. But to face only three games in March and eight in April doesn’t seem quite right.

“But we know how tough it is to schedule games throughout the season and Covid plays a big part in that.

“It is what it is but let’s see where we are going into April. Who knows what we can achieve if we’re still in a similar position to where we are now?”

The Barnsley game’s switch to April 26 means Blackpool’s final three games are against the teams currently in the relegation zone – Derby County and Peterborough United follow.

This weekend Pool head to Cardiff City looking to get back to winning ways after their 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth, a game they dominated for large parts.

Critchley said: “We carried a threat right throughout the game and that’s built on good organisation and defending as a team.

“CJ (Hamilton) and Josh (Bowler) always carried a threat and CJ almost got in one-on-one in the second half, when they had to put their winger at right-back.

“If we get the second goal, which we could have done and should have done...

“The keeper pulls off two unbelievable saves from Josh and from Gary Madine’s header, then you need CJ’s strike to go in off the underside of the bar.

“You need that luck against the top teams and we didn’t quite have that. This game can be cruel at times.”