Blackpool FC's first-team stars affiliated with junior football teams on the Fylde coast

Providing greater access to Blackpool’s first-team stars, ‘Tangerine Teammates’ sees players affiliated with specific junior teams in the local area.

The club says this presents an “ideal opportunity” for budding young footballers to engage and learn from Blackpool’s pros.

The initiative will include virtual Q&A sessions, attendance at training or a good luck message of support ahead of games.

“Tangerine Team-Mates has been established to integrate the Blackpool FC first-team squad with 18 participating local youth football teams,” director Brett Gerrity said.

“The players will be partnered with the 18 clubs and will engage in person and online with local youth footballers of all abilities, aged between seven and 16, over the course of the season.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for boys and girls to meet and learn from their footballing heroes at Blackpool and for our players to give back to youth football, which is where many of them started out themselves.

“I hope that this initiative can put a smile on youngsters’ faces and bring a long-standing connection between our very special football club and those who enjoy playing the game we all love.

“I would also like to give a special mention to all of the youth team coaches and volunteers in the grassroots setup, without whom there would be no youth football clubs. Hopefully they will also enjoy and benefit from the input provided by our football professionals.”

The initiative, which has drawn the support from Blackpool supporters, has been launched in conjunction with Blackpool FC Community Trust.

The Trust’s chief executive Ash Hackett said: “We are really excited to bring this idea into practice and help coordinate all the requests.

“It was a great idea from Brett to use our first-team squad as mentors to local grassroots footballers.

“We hope they enjoy the experience and utilise the access to our players in the best possible way.”

A draw to allocate which players will be associated with which grassroots football club was held on Monday evening.

It was conducted by head coach Neil Critchley, who channelled his inner Rod Stewart, and academy director Ciaran Connelly and released on the club’ social media channels.

Here’s the draw in full

Wyre Juniors - Jerry Yates

Staining Juniors - Oliver Casey

Blackpool FC Girls - Sonny Carey and Reece James

Spirit of Youth - Luke Garbutt

West Coast Sports - Richard Keogh

South Shore Youth - Gary Madine

Poulton Town Juniors - Dan Grimshaw

Layton Juniors - Jordan Gabriel

Poulton FC - Shayne Lavery

Thornton Cleveleys - Owen Dale and Jake Beesley

Foxhall - Grant Ward and Matty Virtue

St Annes - Chris Maxwell

Clifton Rangers - Keshi Anderson

Bispham Junior - Stuart Moore and Jordan Thorniley

Fylde Coast Soccer - Ethan Robson and Dujon Sterling

Lytham St Annes YMCA - Marvin Ekpiteta

Lytham Juniors - Kenny Dougall

Fylde Coast Futsal - Callum Connolly

Blackpool Wren Rovers - CJ Hamilton

Kirkham Juniors - Kevin Stewart

CN Sports - Josh Bowler

FC Rangers - James Husband