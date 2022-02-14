'He's been excellent since he came back': Ryan Wintle impressing at Cardiff City ahead of Blackpool reunion

The 24-year-old was due to spend the entirety of the season with Neil Critchley's side, but he was recalled at the start of January.

Since then, he's made seven appearances under Steve Morison and been in impressive form by all reports.

Wintle's summer departure was an odd one given he had only just signed on a free transfer from Crewe Alexandra.

But the central midfielder found himself down the pecking order under former boss Mick McCarthy, who felt Wintle would be better served getting game time elsewhere.

But that all changed when McCarthy was sacked and Morison took his place.

"He has been excellent. He's been excellent since the first day he came back," Morison told Wales Online.

Wintle impressed during his loan spell with the Seasiders

"In training, you can definitely see a better player. I know we didn't get a chance to see him properly, because he went quite early on and played really well for Blackpool.

"But that player was always there, we just never had the opportunity to see it.

"His performances in the games have been excellent. He does the defensive work really well, he is really calm. He has got that turn of speed when he needs it to get back and nullify some danger.

"He has been excellent and I'm really pleased. It's been a really positive bring-back from loan."

Morison added: "He's a mature boy. I think he literally just gets up and gets through his day and ticks boxes.

"He gets on with his work and gets on with the lads.

"I'd like to think he was pleased to come back and he has come back and got game time that I knew he would get."

Following his return, Wintle admitted he was surprised to hear he was being loaned out having only just joined the club.

"It came as a shock at the time, going out on loan," he said.

"But it’s football, it’s a short career, so I thought maybe going out would benefit me in the long run.

"Thankfully, it’s been a good start to the season for myself, gone out and got some valuable experience and I’ve come back more of an asset to this football club."