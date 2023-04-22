News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Julian Clary honoured Paul O’Grady with Blankety Blank-style eulogy
30 minutes ago How cinemas and venues will limit disruption during UK emergency alert
1 hour ago Wedding of Charles and Camilla recreated on Netflix’s The Crown
2 hours ago Showbiz stars pay tribute to Dame Edna star Barry Humphries
3 hours ago Dame Edna star Barry Humphries dies in hospital aged 89
3 hours ago Euromillions winning numbers for £88million jackpot- millionaire maker

Key men missing for Blackpool in must-win clash against Birmingham City

Blackpool are without two key men for their must-win clash against Birmingham City this afternoon.

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 14:05 BST- 1 min read
Read More
Blackpool's interim boss Stephen Dobbie discusses his managerial aspirations

Top goalscorer Jerry Yates is missing with a hamstring injury, while Keshi Anderson is also absent.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It comes after the influential midfielder suffered a swollen ankle during Blackpool’s midweek defeat to West Brom.

Most Popular

As for Yates, he was forced to play through the pain barrier for Blackpool’s last two games but this afternoon’s trip to St Andrew’s has proven a step too far.

There is better news on the bench as James Husband and midfielder Tom Trybull return from injury alongside Rob Apter, who is also named among the substitutes.

Hide Ad

Interim boss Stephen Dobbie has made two changes from the 2-0 defeat to West Brom, with Sonny Carey and Josh Bowler coming in for Anderson and Yates.

Hide Ad

It means Morgan Rogers returns to the number nine role in Yates’ absence.

Interim boss Stephen Dobbie has been forced into making two changes to his sideInterim boss Stephen Dobbie has been forced into making two changes to his side
Interim boss Stephen Dobbie has been forced into making two changes to his side

Marvin Ekpiteta, Charlie Goode, Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart, Tom Trybull, Shayne Lavery, Jake Beesley and Gary Madine remain sidelined through injury.

Hide Ad

Luke Garbutt, Dom Thompson and Kenny Dougall are all left out.

Blackpool’s relegation to League One can be confirmed today if they lose to John Eustace’s side, Reading beat Coventry City and QPR avoid defeat against Burnley.

Hide Ad

Birmingham have made four changes to the side that beat Millwall 1-0 in midweek.

TEAMS

Hide Ad

Birmingham: Etheridge, Colin, Roberts, Long, Trusty, Bielik, James, Bellingham, Hannibal, Chong, Jutkiewicz

Subs: Jeacock, Dean, Graham, Longelo, Bacuna, Chang, Deeney

Blackpool: Grimshaw, Gabriel, Nelson, Thorniley, Lyons, Fiorini, Carey, Patino, Bowler, Hamilton, Rogers

Hide Ad

Subs: Maxwell, Husband, Connolly, Trybull, Apter, Poveda, Holmes

Hide Ad

Referee: Keith Stroud

Related topics:Jerry YatesBlackpoolBirmingham CityStephen DobbieKeshi AndersonWest Brom