Key men missing for Blackpool in must-win clash against Birmingham City

Top goalscorer Jerry Yates is missing with a hamstring injury, while Keshi Anderson is also absent.

It comes after the influential midfielder suffered a swollen ankle during Blackpool’s midweek defeat to West Brom.

As for Yates, he was forced to play through the pain barrier for Blackpool’s last two games but this afternoon’s trip to St Andrew’s has proven a step too far.

There is better news on the bench as James Husband and midfielder Tom Trybull return from injury alongside Rob Apter, who is also named among the substitutes.

Interim boss Stephen Dobbie has made two changes from the 2-0 defeat to West Brom, with Sonny Carey and Josh Bowler coming in for Anderson and Yates.

It means Morgan Rogers returns to the number nine role in Yates’ absence.

Marvin Ekpiteta, Charlie Goode, Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart, Tom Trybull, Shayne Lavery, Jake Beesley and Gary Madine remain sidelined through injury.

Luke Garbutt, Dom Thompson and Kenny Dougall are all left out.

Blackpool’s relegation to League One can be confirmed today if they lose to John Eustace’s side, Reading beat Coventry City and QPR avoid defeat against Burnley.

Birmingham have made four changes to the side that beat Millwall 1-0 in midweek.

TEAMS

Birmingham: Etheridge, Colin, Roberts, Long, Trusty, Bielik, James, Bellingham, Hannibal, Chong, Jutkiewicz

Subs: Jeacock, Dean, Graham, Longelo, Bacuna, Chang, Deeney

Blackpool: Grimshaw, Gabriel, Nelson, Thorniley, Lyons, Fiorini, Carey, Patino, Bowler, Hamilton, Rogers

Subs: Maxwell, Husband, Connolly, Trybull, Apter, Poveda, Holmes

