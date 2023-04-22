Blackpool's interim boss Stephen Dobbie discusses his managerial aspirations

The 40-year-old has been in the job for barely two weeks haven taken over as caretaker boss following Mick McCarthy’s recent departure.

Dobbie stepped up from his previous role as Blackpool’s development squad boss to take charge of the first-team for the final six games of the campaign.

Performances have improved under Dobbie, yet the Seasiders have still lost two of his three games in the dugout.

When asked if his experiences so far have cemented his view that he wants to become a permanent boss, either at Blackpool or elsewhere, Dobbie said: “I think so. I always had it in my mind that it’s what I wanted to do as you move your way up the ranks.

“When you come to this level, you try and implement what you want to do and how you can help players and I think it’s reinforced where I want to get to in my career.”

Despite the scrutiny that comes with being in charge of a senior side, Dobbie insists it’s been quite a smooth transition.

Dobbie is in caretaker charge of the Seasiders until the end of the season

“Nothing really changes stepping up,” he added.

“You have your own ideas about how you can help individuals, because if you look at the team you’ve got the likes of Charlie (Patino) and Morgan (Rogers), young players who are still learning.

“For me, I’m loving every minute of it. It’s a dream standing as the interim manager of Blackpool.

“I live in the area and I don’t think I’ll ever move again. We’re building a life here and for the kids it’s all they’ve ever known, which will probably stay the same for the rest of our lives now because we love the place and we support the club.”

Despite Blackpool’s lack of options up front, Dobbie has jokingly ruled out lacing up the boots one final time.

“No that’s long gone!,” he said. “I don’t think my calf would hold up for 10 minutes with the pace of the Championship.