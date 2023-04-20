Husband, Anderson, Poveda & Yates: Blackpool's injury state of play ahead of Birmingham City clash

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Husband and Ian Poveda are also having to be monitored as is Jerry Yates, who has played through the pain barrier for the past two games.

No definitive decision has been made over the quartet according to interim boss Stephen Dobbie.

“We’re down to the bare bones, the squad is looking a bit thin,” he said.

“But it’s all about preparing them and getting them ready for Saturday. We’ll just wait until Friday to make a decision on a few of them.

“With Keshi we will wait and see. He might be touch and go but we’ll see how he gets on.

Husband suffered a nasty cut to his head during last weekend's game against Wigan

“Even Jerry has been hanging by a thread the last couple of games and we’ve needed to try and get him out there and get as much as we can out of him.

“Whether we can do that on Saturday, we won’t know until tomorrow. But it’s one of those things, you get on with it and you try your best with the players you’ve got.

“Jerry rested on Wednesday because he was feeling his hamstring a little bit on Tuesday night. He felt a bit of tiredness in it. We will leave him off his feet today and then we’ll take a decision tomorrow.

“If he’s 90 per cent, we will try to get him on the pitch.”

Dobbie added: “As for Hubby and Ian, they will both be on the grass this morning with the medical team and we’ll see where we get to.

“Hubby is obviously in a different situation because his legs are fine, so it’s just whether or not he can head the ball. He’ll do a bit of work and we’ll see if we can patch it up.

“With Ian, we need to see him early this morning and we’ll take it from there.”

Elsewhere, Marvin Ekpiteta, Charlie Goode, Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart, Tom Trybull, Shayne Lavery, Jake Beesley and Gary Madine remain sidelined.

