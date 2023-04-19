Blackpool's interim boss explains Keshi Anderson's half-time withdrawal against West Brom

The midfielder had been hugely influential in the first-half despite falling awkwardly early into the game, an incident that required medical attention.

The 28-year-old managed to hobble back on and saw out the remainder of the half, only to not emerge for the second period with Sonny Carey coming on as his replacement.

Explaining the switch, interim boss Stephen Dobbie said: “He had a big swollen ankle. We tried to strap it up but as soon as he tried to put his boot on he said he couldn’t carry on.

“I thought Keshi was immense in the first-half, he was immense on Saturday as well.

“I’m sure the medical team will be doing everything they can to try and get him ready for Saturday (when Blackpool make the trip to Birmingham City).”

The Seasiders were also without Ian Poveda against the Baggies after the Leeds United loanee limped off against Wigan at the weekend.

Anderson injured his ankle after falling awkwardly on the edge of the West Brom box

The 23-year-old was assessed during the build-up after suffering cramp in his calf but Dobbie revealed he was never likely to feature.

“Ian was nowhere near it. He tried to do a little bit on Monday, but he went in after the warm-up,” he explained.

“It’s more a kick to his calf. He was getting some pain in his hamstring as well so I don’t know if it was a bit of nerve.

“We will assess him, he’ll get some treatment and we’ll see how he is.”

Blackpool also had to do without James Husband after the defender required surgery for a deep head wound suffered in the game against Wigan.

Dobbie hasn’t ruled out Husband returning to face Birmingham on Saturday, although he obviously remains a doubt.

“We’ll just need to wait and see,” he said. “If we can get around it, he might be okay but there’s still a bit nasty cut on it.”

Marvin Ekpiteta, Tom Trybull and Rob Apter are all back in training and could feature in a friendly next week.

