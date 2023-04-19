News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool player ratings gallery: Mixture of 5s, 6s & 7s following cruel West Brom defeat

Blackpool failed to convert a much improved performance against West Brom last night into a positive result as they slipped to a 2-0 defeat.

By Matt Scrafton
Published 19th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 08:20 BST

Stephen Dobbie’s men were the better side for much of Tuesday night’s game, especially in the first-half where they were dominant.

But the Seasiders failed to show a clinical touch in front of goal, squandering two or three gilt-edged chances, while the Baggies took their opportunities when they came their way.

Here’s how Pool's players rated:

The Seasiders suffered another damaging defeat despite an encouraging performance

1. Disappointment

The Seasiders suffered another damaging defeat despite an encouraging performance

Couldn’t have done much with either goal having been let down by the players in front of him. Made a clever stop with his legs.

2. Dan Grimshaw - 6/10

Couldn't have done much with either goal having been let down by the players in front of him. Made a clever stop with his legs.

Started off brightly with plenty of positivity and on the front foot, but like the team wasn’t able to maintain it.

3. Jordan Gabriel - 6/10

Started off brightly with plenty of positivity and on the front foot, but like the team wasn't able to maintain it.

Aerially dominant and posed a threat at the other end too, going close with a couple of close-range headers.

4. Curtis Nelson - 7/10

Aerially dominant and posed a threat at the other end too, going close with a couple of close-range headers.

