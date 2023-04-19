Blackpool player ratings gallery: Mixture of 5s, 6s & 7s following cruel West Brom defeat
Blackpool failed to convert a much improved performance against West Brom last night into a positive result as they slipped to a 2-0 defeat.
Stephen Dobbie’s men were the better side for much of Tuesday night’s game, especially in the first-half where they were dominant.
But the Seasiders failed to show a clinical touch in front of goal, squandering two or three gilt-edged chances, while the Baggies took their opportunities when they came their way.
Here’s how Pool's players rated:
Page 1 of 4