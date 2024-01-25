Kenny Dougall (Photographer Dave Howarth / CameraSport)

Kenny (Dougall) is a big loss. He’s been a fantastic servant to the club- it’s probably been the world’s worst kept secret. We don’t know what’s gone on but we wish him all the best because he was great during his time with Blackpool.

It’s been one of those things- it’s football. I’m still in the dark about why he’s left, but whatever it is, football is full of these things and it’s about how you handle it. It’s been done in the right way, no one has slagged each other off in the press or anything like that. Players move on, it’s a fact, so he should be remembered for his service to the club rather than the exit.

He came on a free from Barnsley. Once he got his fitness, he never looked back. He was a class player who has been really good, you’ve got to appreciate how well he did during his time here.

When things move, they can happen quickly, and he’s parted ways with the club. It’s a sad time for fans if he was their favourite player, but I’m sure there’ll be hard work to bring others in.

With the squad Blackpool have got, this provides other opportunities too. Albie Morgan has been flourishing recently and looks fully ready to stand in that position.

Manager’s like Neil Critchley are always looking for players to improve their squad, but when you get to January, I can never understand the panic buying. If you can’t bring someone in that’s going to make a difference and make you a better outfit then there’s no point bringing people in for the sake of it. You have to find a talent to that standard.

For me it’s a spectacle where people play up to Sky, and teams do get carried away with it. It’s a frantic time and I don’t think managers enjoy it- agents can cause a hell of a lot of trouble to help their own financial status. I’ve never been a massive fan of it. I’m sure Blackpool’s on the lookout, but it’s just about getting people in because it’s not the easiest thing in the world.

If the right player becomes available, I’m sure they’ll do everything they can to get them, but they’ve got to bring something to the table, otherwise you’re chucking money away.

I always thought Blackpool could’ve done with a Gary Madine-type player, but Kyle Joseph has now started to come good. He took his time to get into the team, but he got two really good assists on Saturday against Bristol Rovers- you’ve just got to give him time to settle now and hopefully he’ll become more confident.