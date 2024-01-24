News you can trust since 1873
Departure confirmed for Blackpool midfielder as month of uncertainty reaches conclusion

Kenny Dougall’s Blackpool departure has been confirmed- with the midfielder’s overseas move now finalised.
By Amos Wynn
Published 24th Jan 2024, 09:00 GMT
Updated 24th Jan 2024, 09:17 GMT
Kenny Dougall (Photographer Dave Howarth / CameraSport)

After joining the Seasiders on a free transfer back in 2020, the 30-year-old scored 11 times in 146 appearances for the club, including a brace in the League One play-off final victory over Lincoln City in his first season.

His future at Bloomfield Road had been uncertain throughout the last month, with the Australian missing six games around the Christmas period despite his good form prior to that. More recently he was an unused substitute against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground, before making a short cameo in the EFL Trophy tie against Burton- which proved to be his final appearance in Tangerine.

Dougall has now completed a move to Buriram United for an undisclosed fee, with his new side competing in the Thai League 1. The club plays at the Chang Arena, which holds a capacity of 32,600.

The Seasiders’ statement confirming the midfielder’s exit was kept brief, with the club writing: “Blackpool Football Club can announce Kenny Dougall has completed a permanent transfer to Thai Club Buriram United for an undisclosed fee.

“The club would like to thank Kenny for all of his efforts and wishes him well for the future.”

