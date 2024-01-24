Departure confirmed for Blackpool midfielder as month of uncertainty reaches conclusion
After joining the Seasiders on a free transfer back in 2020, the 30-year-old scored 11 times in 146 appearances for the club, including a brace in the League One play-off final victory over Lincoln City in his first season.
His future at Bloomfield Road had been uncertain throughout the last month, with the Australian missing six games around the Christmas period despite his good form prior to that. More recently he was an unused substitute against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground, before making a short cameo in the EFL Trophy tie against Burton- which proved to be his final appearance in Tangerine.
Dougall has now completed a move to Buriram United for an undisclosed fee, with his new side competing in the Thai League 1. The club plays at the Chang Arena, which holds a capacity of 32,600.