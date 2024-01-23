Michael Appleton (Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport)

The Addicks have endured a poor run of form in the last few months, and are without a win in their last 10 League One outings. A 3-2 defeat to Northampton Town at the Valley prompted the London club to act swiftly and remove their head coach from his post.

Appleton initially made a positive start to life with Charlton after replacing Dean Holden back in September, but results quickly started to turn sour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 48-year-old was due to visit Bloomfield Road with Charlton on Saturday afternoon to face his former club. He initially spent time with the Seasiders during the 2012/13 campaign, but departed after just over two months in charge to join Blackburn Rovers.