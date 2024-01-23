Former Blackpool, Blackburn Rovers and Oxford United manager sacked just days before he was due to return to Bloomfield Road
The Addicks have endured a poor run of form in the last few months, and are without a win in their last 10 League One outings. A 3-2 defeat to Northampton Town at the Valley prompted the London club to act swiftly and remove their head coach from his post.
Appleton initially made a positive start to life with Charlton after replacing Dean Holden back in September, but results quickly started to turn sour.
The 48-year-old was due to visit Bloomfield Road with Charlton on Saturday afternoon to face his former club. He initially spent time with the Seasiders during the 2012/13 campaign, but departed after just over two months in charge to join Blackburn Rovers.
He returned to the Fylde Coast at the beginning of last season, but was sacked in January and replaced in the hot seat by Mick McCarthy.