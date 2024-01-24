Blackpool faithful bid farewell to play-off hero as they question the way the departure has been dealt with

Kenny Dougall has departed Blackpool (Photographer Rob Newell/CameraSport)

The Australian will always be remembered fondly by Seasiders supporters for his brace in the League One play-off final victory over Lincoln City at Wembley during his first season with the club. He arrived at Bloomfield Road on a free transfer following his departure from Barnsley, and scored 11 times in total in 146 appearances.

His future had been uncertain throughout the last month, with the 30-year-old missing six games around the Christmas period despite his good form prior to that. More recently he was an unused substitute against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground, before making a short cameo in the EFL Trophy tie against Burton- which proved to be his final appearance in Tangerine.

Blackpool fans have been quick to wish Dougall well in the Thai League 1, with one writing: “Class on his day. Top quality at Wembley. All the best to him.”

Another added: “Thank you for everything Kenny Dougall, top man. Great to chat to you and you have given everything for this club. My dog is affectionately named Kenny Dougall so the legend lives on… Good luck.”

A third stated: “Good luck King Kenny, thanks for your time at Blackpool and the two goals at Wembley.”

A fourth noted: “Ended in a very poor way but thanks for everything.”

Some supporters have questioned why it took so long for the club to address a move away for Dougall- with initial murmurs of a move to Thailand dating back to the Cambridge United game in December.

One stated: “Farce that. We have known for ages and we have been taken for mugs by the club. When will this club learn to communicate properly from the very top down. We need someone with passion behind the scenes.”

Another wrote: “Everyone knew over a month ago and we still haven’t got a replacement.”

A third added: “Still can’t figure out how we just announced this when his missus announced it last week, which was already a month after the Buriram United graphic was leaked. Gutted he’s gone but we will always have that day at Wembley. What a guy, King Kenny. Oh what a night.”