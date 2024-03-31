Blackpool forward Karamoko Dembele is a man in demand following his performances for the Seasiders this season

‘He’s certainly good enough’. That’s former Leeds goalkeeper Paul Robinson’s assessment of Blackpool forward Karamoko Dembele following talk of a potential move to Elland Road.

But the one-time England stopper insisted any transfer for the 21-year-old would depend on the futures of Wilfried Gnonoto and Crysencio Summerville, who have been linked with big-money moves away from the Championship promotion-chasers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dembele, who is on a season-long loan at Bloomfield Road from French side Brest, has been one of the Seasiders’ stand-out performers this term. He’s bagged seven goals in 41 appearances and also registered 11 assists - form that has seen Premier League sides Everton, Nottingham Forest, West Ham, Fulham and Brentford all credited with an interest in his talent.

Leeds, Leicester and Southampton have also been linked. But while Robinson believes we would be a welcome addition to boss Daniel Farke's ranks, he claims a move to Elland Road would only materialise if either Gnonto or Summerville were enticed elsewhere in the summer.

Speaking to motleedsnews.com, Robinson said: “I’ve seen Dembele play this year, I’ve seen him first hand. I watched him play at Blackpool and he’s a fantastic talent.

“The two games I saw him play he was the best player on the pitch. He’s very, very similar to what Leeds have got in Summerville, in Gnonto, he’s that type of player. He’s skilful, he’s quick, he’s direct and I wouldn’t expect them to look to complete a deal for him unless they lost players in that area i.e. Gnonto or Summerville.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They’ve got two players who are very similar and also you’ve got Jaidon Anthony in there as well, so it depends what happens with his future.

“I think a lot of Leeds’ incomings will be reliant or dependent on the squad they’ve got, whether they’re able to make loans into permanents, whether they’re able to keep players. But someone like Dembele, if there was space in the squad and we didn’t have players like him already, he’d be a great signing.

“As I say, I’ve watched him first hand. He’s got a lot of experience for someone so young. You look at his pedigree from where he was at the academy he’s never really had an opportunity at the top level but from what I’ve seen of him he’s certainly good enough.”

Dembele has two years remaining on his current Brest deal, with the Scotland and England youth international having featured just twice for the Ligue 1 side. He has a market value of 600,000 euros according to transfermarkt.com.