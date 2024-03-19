Karamoko Dembele celebrates scoring against Shrewsbury earlier this month

It appears current Blackpool loanee Karamoko Dembele won’t be short of offers this summer, when his Bloomfield Road stay comes to an end.

According to hitc.com, the winger has a host of Premier League and Championship clubs watching his progress for the Seasiders and willing to do business with parent club Brest once the transfer window reopens

The 21-year-old, who is with Neil Critchley’s side until the end of the season, has made 40 appearances in all competitions for Blackpool, scoring seven goals and registering 11 assists. That has made him one of the Seasiders’ stand-out performers this season as they strive to make the end of season League One play-offs.

And it’s those performances that have a host of clubs supposedly vying for his services and his undoubted quality. Indeed, if reports are to be true, then Dembele could pick from Everton, Nottingham Forest, West Ham, Fulham and Brentford to be the next step in his career. But, if none of them suit, then Leicester, Southampton, Leeds and Middlesbrough are also aparently keeping tabs on the former Celtic youngster.

Dembele has two years remaining on his current Brest deal, with the Scotland and England youth international having featured just twice for the Ligue 1 side. He has a market value of 600,000 euros according to transfermarkt.com, which shouldn’t be an issue for the clubs mentioned.

Speaking to the Gazette last month, Critchley admitted he would love to keep the forward at Bloomfield Road - but knows that would prove difficult.

"He’s never played this much football in his life, and I know he enjoys being here and in this group,” said the Blackpool boss. He’s been a real top performer for us this season, so I’m hoping he can be a decisive player for us in some big games between now and the end of the campaign.

“We obviously want to keep good players and bring them to the football club - Kaddy is obviously one of them, but it’s not always us and what we want, players and agents have their thoughts and ideas as well. It goes without saying, if we could then he’s the type of player we’d love to have.