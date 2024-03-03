Neil Critchley’s hope for Blackpool loanee beyond current Bloomfield Road stint following influential display

Karamoko Dembele (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)

The former Celtic youngster opened the scoring in the first half, before setting up a Hayden Coulson header after the break to help the Seasiders bounce back from their midweek 1-0 defeat to Leyton Orient and make it nine points from a possible 12 in their last four outings.

Since making the summer move on loan from Brest, the 21-year-old has scored seven times and provided 12 assists in all competitions- becoming a real fans favourite for those in Tangerine.

"He’s never played this much football in his life, and I know he enjoys being here and in this group,” said Critchley following the win at the Croud Meadow.

"He’s been a real top performer for us this season, so I’m hoping he can be a decisive player for us in some big games between now and the end of the campaign.

“We obviously want to keep good players and bring them to the football club- Kaddy is obviously one of them, but it’s not always us and what we want, players and agents have their thoughts and ideas as well. It goes without saying, if we could then he’s the type of player we’d love to have.

"He’s a brilliant footballer, I love watching him play. He’s exciting, he’s something different in this league. He’s really courageous, he takes the ball into any area of the pitch and backs himself- he’s got real bravery. He’s a lovely boy and is great to work with.

