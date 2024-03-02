What Neil Critchley said immediately after Blackpool's victory over Shrewsbury Town as he sends clear message

Neil Critchley (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)

Karamoko Dembele opened the scoring for the Seasiders in the first half, before the ex-Celtic youngster assisted Hayden Coulson after the break.

After recording back-to-back league wins against Peterborough United and Bolton Wanderers, Blackpool had stumbled to a 1-0 midweek defeat to Leyton Orient on Tuesday night, making the game at the Croud Meadow crucial for their slim play-off hopes.

Reflecting on the win over Shrewsbury, Critchley said: “Every match is different, and what we haven’t done is find the right solution to playing certain types of games, which has been really disappointing.

"Scoring the first goal makes a big difference. We’ve gone away from home and conceded too much too often, which allows teams to defend in numbers and makes it harder to break them down.

"I can assure you we set up every game to go and win- there’s no message from me to contain and sit back, but sometimes it doesn't work out in the way you’d hope. We’ve got character in this squad, and we’ve got a good mentality. They’re desperate to learn and get better, but we’re improving. I just hope we do it quick enough this season.

"It’s a timely three points, we played much better today- we had more belief in who we want to be and controlled the game from the back better. We’ve won the game with two moments of quality and limited the home team to very little, so it was nice to keep a clean sheet.

