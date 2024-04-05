Karamoko Dembele expressed his gratitude to Blackpool. The Seasiders have given him ‘everything he needs’ during his loan spell. (Image: Camera Sport)

Blackpool star Karamoko Dembele said it’s ‘nice’ to be recognised after being nominated for an EFL award.

The loan star is up one of three players up for the Young Player of the Year. He is up against Ronnie Edwards of Peterborough United and Wigan Athletic’s Charlie Hughes.

Dembele has notched up 11 assists and six goals in League One this year. His performances have seen him attract interest from Everton, West Ham Nottingham Forest, Brentford and Fulham from the Premier League.

Leeds United, Leicester City, Middlesbrough and Southampton in the Championship are also keeping tabs.

“It feels good that my performances have been recognised,” he said in an interview with the club.

“It’s nice.”

Dembele turned 21 in February and this loan has given him vital game time. At Celtic, he struggled to get on to the pitch and at Brest he played a bit-part role. Asked about the importance of game time, Dembele said: “It’s been the most important thing if I’m honest. The gaffer has given me everything that I have needed.

“Especially this season, I think it was so important for me to play as many games as possible and do my best for the team. I’m happy.

“The teammates and staff all play a part in how confident you are on the pitch as well. I’m happy I’ve been able to get that this year.”

In a season that could end with them potentially missing out on the play-offs, Dembele has been a shining light for them. His way of playing has resonated with supporters who have made a chant for him.

He added: “It’s been nice to have a song and stuff. When you’re on the pitch it gives you that extra boost. I’m feeling the love from the fans and it feels nice.