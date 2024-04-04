David Norris played for and against Blackpool over a 27-year playing career. He is retiring at Lancaster City. (Photo by Hamish Blair/Getty Images)

Former Blackpool midfielder David Norris is to retire at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Norris is still playing at the age of 43 for Lancaster City. They are in the seventh tier of English football and Norris is to now bow out of the game which has taken him across England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has been at Lancaster since 2018 after dropping into the non-league in September 2016. Blackpool was Norris’ final club in professional football and since then he’s played for Leatherhead, Salford City, Shaw Lane, Boston United and his current club Lancaster.

At Blackpool, he made 38 appearances for the Seasiders in the 2015/16 season. He played under Neil McDonald as the club were relegated to League Two.

In a post published on Instagram, Norris said: “The last few games of the last last dance.

“This will be my final season at Lancaster City and in competitive football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There's a build up of reasons and although fitness wise I feel good, 27 years have taken its toll on the body.

“Also needing to prioritise the family and kids a bit more and my business especially with the things going on off the pitch.

“Will milk it more when it's all over but will try to enjoy these last few.”

The other teams that Norris turned ou for was Stamford, before joining Bolton Wanderers for £50,000. He had loan spells at Hull City and Plymouth Argyle with the latter being turned in to a permanent move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He spent six years as a player at Home Park before moving on to Ipswich Town and later Portsmouth. Norris moved on to Leeds United and then turned out for Peterborough United and Yeovil Town.