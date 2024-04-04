Former Blackpool, Peterborough United, Yeovil Town and Hull City star to retire after 27 years
Former Blackpool midfielder David Norris is to retire at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.
Norris is still playing at the age of 43 for Lancaster City. They are in the seventh tier of English football and Norris is to now bow out of the game which has taken him across England.
He has been at Lancaster since 2018 after dropping into the non-league in September 2016. Blackpool was Norris’ final club in professional football and since then he’s played for Leatherhead, Salford City, Shaw Lane, Boston United and his current club Lancaster.
At Blackpool, he made 38 appearances for the Seasiders in the 2015/16 season. He played under Neil McDonald as the club were relegated to League Two.
In a post published on Instagram, Norris said: “The last few games of the last last dance.
“This will be my final season at Lancaster City and in competitive football.
“There's a build up of reasons and although fitness wise I feel good, 27 years have taken its toll on the body.
“Also needing to prioritise the family and kids a bit more and my business especially with the things going on off the pitch.
“Will milk it more when it's all over but will try to enjoy these last few.”
The other teams that Norris turned ou for was Stamford, before joining Bolton Wanderers for £50,000. He had loan spells at Hull City and Plymouth Argyle with the latter being turned in to a permanent move.
He spent six years as a player at Home Park before moving on to Ipswich Town and later Portsmouth. Norris moved on to Leeds United and then turned out for Peterborough United and Yeovil Town.
His last home match for his club will come on Saturday against Gainsborough Trinity. The final two matches of career end against Ryland on Saturday, April 13 and FC United of Manchester on Saturday, April 27.
