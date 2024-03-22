Watch more of our videos on Shots!

England international Carlton Palmer has told Karamoko Dembele which club he should join next when he leaves Blackpool this summer.

This week has seen the 21-year-old linked with nine clubs in total. Three Premier League teams and four in the Championship are keeping tabs on Dembele, who has been one of the leading players in League One this term.

Dembele has 11 goals and six assists in the league this season and is a player that is popular among the Blackpool fan base. He has now received some advice on where he should end up next from Carlton Palmer. Carlton Palmer played for the likes of West Brom, Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds United and Southampton. He made 18 caps for England from 1992 to 1993.

Speaking to Football League World, Palmer said: "Karamoko Dembele is attracting a lot of interest. He is on loan at Blackpool which has seen the 21-year-old excel, he has been in superb form for Blackpool this season. He has contributed to 19 goals across all competitions.

"This has brought him to the attention of West Ham and Everton, who are looking at the player. It will be interesting to see if they can make a deal with his present club to get him out. With his age at 21, he could be a possible top-flight player.

“Maybe a Leeds or a Leicester would be more appealing to a player in terms of him getting more game time. If he went to Everton or West Ham, he would be more of a squad player.

"It will be interesting to see what happens with him. He has done really, really well, and at the age of 21 I think he would look to go to a club perhaps like Leeds or Leicester where he will be guaranteed more game time if he moves.”

His next career move will be a crucial one in his development. Dembele's loan spell at Bloomfield Road has seen him play the most football that he has done since bursting on to the scene as a 13-year-old at Celtic.