Ex-Blackpool, Rangers, Coventry City and Sheffield United star training with former club
Former Blackpool midfielder John Fleck will train with Blackburn Rovers in a bid to earn a new contract.
Fleck's short-term contract with Blackburn Rovers expires at the end of the month and he is free to speak to other teams. Blackburn in their retained list statement published in mid-May said they had 'ongoing discussions' with Fleck and defender Kyle McFadzean.
In an update on the matter, Sun journalist Alan Nixon has reported on his Patreon that Fleck will train with Blackburn in a bid to earn a new contract. Fleck was limited to just one appearance at Ewood Park after suffering an injury and will now have to persuade John Eustace in to giving him a new deal.
Glasgow-born Fleck began his career in Scotland with Scottish Premiership giants Rangers and made 58 appearances for the Gers. He won three league titles and one Scottish Cup and in his final season, he was sent on loan to Blackpool where he appeared eight times under Ian Holloway.
Fleck moved to England permanently in 2012 as he joined Coventry City. He would go on to appear a total of 182 times for the Sky Blues across four seasons and was named their Player of the Year in 2016.
He moved to Sheffield United in 2016 and played a key role in helping them win promotion in 2017. Fleck would win a second promotion to the Premier League three years later and in seven-and-a-half seasons at Bramall Lane he appeared 274 times, scoring 16 goals.
