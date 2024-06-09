A stoppage time goal can either be the best feeling in the world or the worst, depending on what end you are on one.
Scoring one can spark jubilant celebrations, one where players might rush in to the crowd and celebrate with supporters. If you concede, you're likely to see some supporters head for the exits with players either laying on the floor or with their hands on their head.
Rule changes that were brought in for the 2022 World Cup allowed for more stoppage time. Referees would make sure that every minute counted and so for any stoppages or time wasting, there would be a massive amount of time added on. It went from perhaps three to five minutes added on to 10, and that's almost another quarter of a game.
Thanks to Stat Checker, we can look at which team profited the most from added on time. Blackpool would lose five points if they had their stoppage time goals removed and would drop down two places in the table. The teams that would stand to benefit from the removal of stoppage time goals are Exeter City and Reading. The team most reliant on goals in added on time? Blackpool.
