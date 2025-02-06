Blackpool new boy Sammy Silvera is enjoying his time at Bloomfield Road as he continues adapting to life under Steve Bruce.

The 24-year-old Australian international was the Seasiders’ first arrival during the winter transfer window, joining on loan from Middlesbrough in mid-January for the rest of the season.

All three of his appearances so far have come as a substitute, with the most recent bringing his first goal for the club as they drew 2-2 with Charlton Athletic last weekend.

That point made it one defeat in 12 league matches for Bruce’s players ahead of Saturday’s trip to Burton Albion.

Blackpool's Sammy Silvera Picture: Richard Martin-Roberts/CameraSport

“It’s been really good since I’ve been here,” Silvera told the club website.

“It’s a great standard of football and despite us having a number of draws at home lately, I think we’ve shown a lot of positives and we’ve done well on our unbeaten run.

“It’s that old phrase of ‘if you can’t win a particular game, then don’t lose’ – and we’ve done well on that front recently.

“If we keep doing what we’re doing and learn every day, then I think we’ll be in for a positive second half of the season.”

Silvera’s career brought two spells in Australia, either side of two years in Portugal, before moving to Middlesbrough in July 2023.

As well as a change of scenery, the move to England also meant making alterations to his style of play.

He explained: “Coming through the Australian league was a great experience, but I’ve learned here to just take my time and not to just hit the ball and hope for the best.

"I was probably quite fortunate with some of the goals I scored in Australia but I think, since coming to the UK, that I’ve learned to put the power down a little bit and maybe try and finesse the shot or curl it goalwards.

“All the coaching that I’ve had over the years has helped with that.

“For me, it’s all about getting the minutes I need now to try and help the team as best as I can.

“My main focus is to work hard in training and the minutes and goals will come if I continue to work hard.”