James Beattie played for Blackpool in the 2010/11 Premier League season. The former Seasiders striker now has a role in English football's seventh tier. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Getty Images)

A striker that played for Blackpool in the Premier League now has a new venture to look forward to.

Former Blackpool striker James Beattie has landed himself a new role at an ambitious non-league club.

AFC Totton who play in the seventh tier of English football have appointed Beattie as their new director of football. Totton missed out on promotion to the National League South after losing to Salisbury in their play-off final and have looked to Beattie to share his knowledge and extensive contacts in football to get them to the next level.

The 46-year-old has been retired for the last 11 years and held coaching roles at Accrington Stanley, Swansea City, Leeds United, Birmingham City and Middlesbrough. He followed Garry Monk to Sheffield Wednesday and later became assistant manager at Wigan Athletic, but is now moving in to a role that will see him become a key figure in the boardroom.

"I'm delighted to be here," said the 46-year-old to the Daily Echo after landing the post.

“I think there are some exciting initiatives at the club.

"Ultimately, we want to bring success. That means out there on that green stuff, assisting Jimmy Ball and the coaching staff.

"We want to try and bring players in that are going to try and give us that success.

“When I retired from playing, I experienced being a manager, working with boards etcetera.

"I've been lucky enough to, throughout my coaching career, be close enough to the managers to experience that as well.

"Taking into account budgets and experience conversing with CEOs, directors and owners - hopefully, I can bring that experience in."