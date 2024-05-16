Former Blackpool, Everton, Southampton and Sheffield United star lands new role after Wigan exit
Former Blackpool striker James Beattie has landed himself a new role at an ambitious non-league club.
AFC Totton who play in the seventh tier of English football have appointed Beattie as their new director of football. Totton missed out on promotion to the National League South after losing to Salisbury in their play-off final and have looked to Beattie to share his knowledge and extensive contacts in football to get them to the next level.
The 46-year-old has been retired for the last 11 years and held coaching roles at Accrington Stanley, Swansea City, Leeds United, Birmingham City and Middlesbrough. He followed Garry Monk to Sheffield Wednesday and later became assistant manager at Wigan Athletic, but is now moving in to a role that will see him become a key figure in the boardroom.
"I'm delighted to be here," said the 46-year-old to the Daily Echo after landing the post.
“I think there are some exciting initiatives at the club.
"Ultimately, we want to bring success. That means out there on that green stuff, assisting Jimmy Ball and the coaching staff.
"We want to try and bring players in that are going to try and give us that success.
“When I retired from playing, I experienced being a manager, working with boards etcetera.
"I've been lucky enough to, throughout my coaching career, be close enough to the managers to experience that as well.
"Taking into account budgets and experience conversing with CEOs, directors and owners - hopefully, I can bring that experience in."
During a 17-year playing career, Beattie had a short spell with Blackpool in the 2010/11 season. He joined on loan from Rangers but failed to score in the nine games that he played in. The Lancaster-born forward spent most of his career with Southampton, before spells at Everton, Sheffield United and Stoke City.
