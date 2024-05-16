Blackpool eye free transfer swoop for former Southampton and Crawley Town star

Will Ferry has appeared on Blackpool's transfer radar. Cheltenham Town have offered him a new contract. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Latest Blackpool transfer rumour as the Seasiders get linked with an out-of-contract League One player.

Blackpool are being linked with a move for Cheltenham Town wing-back Will Ferry, according to a report.

The Real EFL are reporting that the Seasiders among other clubs which are unnamed are interested in signing Ferry, who suffered relegation with the Robins this season. Ferry is out of contract at Whaddon Road this summer and Cheltenham have made a new contract offer to him.

He has been with Cheltenham Town for the last two seasons after joining on a two-year contract. He played a total of 82 times for the Gloucestershire outfit and missed just three league matches this term. In his two years so far with Cheltenham he has created 10 goals, scoring twice and registering eight assists.

The Bury-born wing-back is a nine-time Republic of Ireland under-21 international and played with Andy Lyons from under-18 to under-21 level. He was on the books of Southampton from 2017 to 2021, signing his first professional deal with the Saints. Ferry was an unused substitute in the Premier League 20 times, but never got the opportunity to play for their senior team.