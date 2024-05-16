Blackpool eye free transfer swoop for former Southampton and Crawley Town star
Blackpool are being linked with a move for Cheltenham Town wing-back Will Ferry, according to a report.
The Real EFL are reporting that the Seasiders among other clubs which are unnamed are interested in signing Ferry, who suffered relegation with the Robins this season. Ferry is out of contract at Whaddon Road this summer and Cheltenham have made a new contract offer to him.
He has been with Cheltenham Town for the last two seasons after joining on a two-year contract. He played a total of 82 times for the Gloucestershire outfit and missed just three league matches this term. In his two years so far with Cheltenham he has created 10 goals, scoring twice and registering eight assists.
The Bury-born wing-back is a nine-time Republic of Ireland under-21 international and played with Andy Lyons from under-18 to under-21 level. He was on the books of Southampton from 2017 to 2021, signing his first professional deal with the Saints. Ferry was an unused substitute in the Premier League 20 times, but never got the opportunity to play for their senior team.
He featured a fair bit for Southampton’s development team though playing 33 times with five goals and seven assists and even had the pleasure of captaining them in one match. Before joining Cheltenham after five years down in Hampshire, Ferry's experience of senior level football came with a loan spell at Crawley Town. In the 2021/22 season he played 38 times, and made four goal contributions in a campaign that saw his club finish mid-table.
