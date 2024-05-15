League One news: Rotherham United make statement signing as ex-Peterborough United and Coventry man returns to the New York Stadium
The Millers were relegated to League One last month after a dismal campaign in England’s second tier, with Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City later joining them in the bottom three.
Before the season had ended, the South Yorkshire club sacked Leam Richardson in order to facilitate Steve Evans’ return to the club following his recent success with Stevenage, whom he departed to take the role at the New York Stadium.
Rotherham have now welcomed back another familiar race in the form of Jonson Clarke-Harris, six years on from his initial departure. The striker joins the Millers as a free agent after it was announced he would be departing Peterborough United as a free agent this summer.
The 29-year-old finished last season with nine goals in 34 League One outings, as the Posh finished fourth in the table.
Many Blackpool fans had placed Clarke-Harris on their wish list, with the Seasiders in the market for a new striker following Shayne Lavery’s exit at the end of his deal and the conclusion of Jordan Rhodes’ loan spell from Huddersfield Town, although there could be movement to bring the latter back to Bloomfield Road permanently.
