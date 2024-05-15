League One news: Rotherham United make statement signing as ex-Peterborough United and Coventry man returns to the New York Stadium

By Amos Wynn
Published 15th May 2024, 17:12 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Rotherham United have made a statement signing as they look to return to the Championship at the first time of asking.

The Millers were relegated to League One last month after a dismal campaign in England’s second tier, with Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City later joining them in the bottom three.

Before the season had ended, the South Yorkshire club sacked Leam Richardson in order to facilitate Steve Evans’ return to the club following his recent success with Stevenage, whom he departed to take the role at the New York Stadium.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rotherham have now welcomed back another familiar race in the form of Jonson Clarke-Harris, six years on from his initial departure. The striker joins the Millers as a free agent after it was announced he would be departing Peterborough United as a free agent this summer.

Jonson Clarke-Harris (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)Jonson Clarke-Harris (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)
Jonson Clarke-Harris (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)

The 29-year-old finished last season with nine goals in 34 League One outings, as the Posh finished fourth in the table.

Many Blackpool fans had placed Clarke-Harris on their wish list, with the Seasiders in the market for a new striker following Shayne Lavery’s exit at the end of his deal and the conclusion of Jordan Rhodes’ loan spell from Huddersfield Town, although there could be movement to bring the latter back to Bloomfield Road permanently.

Related topics:Rotherham UnitedSteve EvansCoventryNew York StadiumLeague OneHuddersfield TownShayne LaveryJonson Clarke-Harris

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.