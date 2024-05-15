Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rotherham United have made a statement signing as they look to return to the Championship at the first time of asking.

The Millers were relegated to League One last month after a dismal campaign in England’s second tier, with Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City later joining them in the bottom three.

Before the season had ended, the South Yorkshire club sacked Leam Richardson in order to facilitate Steve Evans’ return to the club following his recent success with Stevenage, whom he departed to take the role at the New York Stadium.

Rotherham have now welcomed back another familiar race in the form of Jonson Clarke-Harris, six years on from his initial departure. The striker joins the Millers as a free agent after it was announced he would be departing Peterborough United as a free agent this summer.

Jonson Clarke-Harris (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)

The 29-year-old finished last season with nine goals in 34 League One outings, as the Posh finished fourth in the table.