Jake Daniels tipped for big future after making his Blackpool debut aged just 17

That’s according to youth-team boss and former Blackpool striker John Murphy, who has been highly impressed with what he’s seen from the 17-year-old this season.

It’s been a memorable 12 months for the forward, who hit 30 goals for the Under-19s and played a major role in their run to the quarter-finals of the FA Youth Cup, even scoring against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

It resulted in the Bispham-born striker signing a professional contract with the club in February.

Daniels went one better at the weekend when he came off the bench to make his debut for the first-team in the season finale at Peterborough United.

Speaking to The Gazette after the youth-team’s recent Lancashire FA Professional Youth Cup victory, Murphy lavished praise on the hot prospect.

“Our goalkeeping coach is saying to me he looks ready,” he said.

“I’ve just told him everything he did was outstanding. He was the one big positive from the first-half, in that he was making things happen, he was working hard, he was pressing with intensity, he’s challenging defenders, he’s getting hold of it, he’s showing lovely touches.

“He makes a rubbish ball into a good ball by being clever, by getting a good first touch, by using his body. He plays beyond his years.

“It’s important for Jake to stay grounded but his performances of late…he had a spell where he did well, got his contract and then had a little bit of a lull, but towards the end of the season he’s been one of the standout players.

“Considering he was a winger when he first came in, 30 goals is brilliant. He can do it with his right foot, his left foot, his head. He’s got a great physique.

“He just needs to keep his head and if he does, he’s got a great chance.”

Daniels’ Under-19s teammate Luke Mariette also made his senior debut at London Road on Saturday.