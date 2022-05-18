Jake Daniels publicly backs Marvin Ekpiteta after Blackpool teammate apologises over historical tweets

A series of Ekpiteta’s posts from 2012 and 2013 emerged on Monday, not long after Daniels became the first active male footballer in the UK to come out since Justin Fashanu in 1990.

In one of the tweets, the 26-year-old - who was 17 at the time - appeared to support the decision of the Nigerian parliament to outlaw gay marriage.

In another, Ekpiteta said it was “disgusting” that there were five gay people in the “small village” of Hollyoaks, a fictional soap opera.

After the defender’s past posts came to light, Ekpiteta - whose tweets are now under investigation by the FA - released a swift statement to apologise.

“Social media posts I made in 2012 and 2013 have been highlighted,” Ekpiteta wrote.

“I want to wholeheartedly apologise for the offensive and completely inappropriate language I used and for the sentiments I expressed.

“As a footballer, and in the years I spent in work before I became a professional footballer, I’ve been fortunate to have worked with a wide and diverse range of people. Throughout this period, I have developed and grown as a person.

“On Monday, I was proud of Jake and all involved at Blackpool FC for what is a hugely positive moment for football as a whole.

“I am embarrassed by the comments I made as a 17-year-old, nearly a decade ago, which do not in any way reflect the values I hold now or the beliefs I have as a person or as a teammate.

“Football needs to be a place where everyone can feel free to be true to themselves and I am upset that the comments I previously made suggest otherwise.

“I take full responsibility for these posts and I am sorry.”

Responding to Ekpiteta’s statement on Twitter, Daniels said: “What you said ten years ago at 17 years old doesn’t define the man you are today.

“I am proud to be your teammate and to be part of the Blackpool family - we are all moving football forwards together.”

Daniels became only the second current male player in world football to come out as gay following his interview with Sky Sports on Monday, following in the footsteps of Josh Cavallo, of Australian side Adelaide United.