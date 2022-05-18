EFL commends Blackpool for the way it dealt with Jake Daniels' decision to come out as gay

The club cooperated with a number of organisations, including the EFL, the PFA and LGBTQ+ charity Stonewall UK, in the weeks and months leading up to the 17-year-old’s announcement on Monday.

Only a small circle of people were made aware of the news, allowing Daniels the time, space and freedom to make his announcement on his own terms and at the right time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blackpool forward confided in Blackpool’s welfare officer Will Cowell at the turn of the year and the club requested additional education sessions from League Football Education (LFE) prior to Daniels’ decision to tell his teammates, who were overwhelmingly supportive.

David McAardle, head of equality, diversity and inclusion at the EFL, believes the Seasiders have now created a blueprint for other clubs to follow.

“What the great work Blackpool has done, as well as other football stakeholders, is plot a route map that others can follow,” he told The Gazette.

“Other clubs can do something similar if other players are coming out, because they now know how to support the player, how to work through the journey and to show the player has a voice.

Daniels became the first active gay male footballer in the UK since Justin Fashanu in 1990

“Blackpool and what they have done and the support they have provided has set a bit of a standard for not only EFL clubs, but other clubs across the UK and other clubs around the world.

“This has also been a collective coming together of football between the PFA, between Blackpool, the EFL and a number of LGBTQ+ organisations to create a support mechanism that’s ultimately allowed Jake to have a voice and tell his story.

“He’s been allowed to do it on his terms and how we wanted to do it, so it’s very much been a coming together of various groups.”

The Bispham-born forward, who made his first-team debut earlier this month, becomes the first active gay male footballer in the UK since Justin Fashanu in 1990.

“Jake’s interview was phenomenal,” McArdle added.

“The way he came across as a 17-year-old young adult was exemplary. He’s a credit to not only himself, but also the game of football.

“As for Blackpool, they’ve been an incredible role model for clubs around the world in terms of player care, player education and how they gave him that voice.

“But what also Blackpool have done phenomenally well is create that family environment, which he mentioned in his interview, that made Jake feel so comfortable to come out.

“Over the last couple of months, Blackpool have done a fantastic job for players and staff alike.

“The reaction has been overwhelmingly positive and I think it’s shown that football is open to everybody.

“The environment across the game is at a place where people feel comfortable to come out and players feel as though their club provides an environment that is safe enough to have open and honest conversations.