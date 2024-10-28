Blackpool forward vows to change career narrative as he waits for Seasiders chance

Jake Daniels will appear on a Sky Sports documentary on Monday. (Image: CameraSport)

‘An inspirational feeling’ - the Blackpool forward is giving confidence to those in the United Kingdom, as he appears on a Sky Sports documentary.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jake Daniels is determined to ‘prove where he should be’ as he bids to make a break through in to the Blackpool first-team.

Daniels has been on the books of Blackpool since he was seven, and was prolific for the under-18s team, scoring 30 goals in the 2020/21 season. He is under contract with the club until the summer of 2025, following a one-year extension, and wants to make a name for himself in the sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To date, Daniels has made one senior competitive appearance for the Seasiders. He made his debut for the club in a 5-0 defeat to Peterborough United on the final day of the 2021/22 season.

Several days later, Daniels at 17-years-old, came out as gay, becoming the UK's only male professional footballer to publicly come out since Justin Fashanu in 1990. Since then Daniels has had loans at Bamber Bridge and Bradford Park Avenue in the seventh tier of English football, and he is now focused on making a breakthrough at Bloomfield Road.

‘People only really know me now as the gay footballer, so it’s about me now showing myself on the pitch and proving that I am a good footballer,” said Daniels, who was appearing on a new Sky Sports documentary alongside swimmer Michael Gunning which will air on Monday night.

‘Since coming out, there was a bit of time where things weren’t going quite right, it was a completely different experience, I was in a different bubble.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘But I made sure this year that I really focused on my football and I was able to have the opportunity to go out on loan. It really made a difference. I got my confidence back.

‘I did well and it has given me the opportunity to have another year at Blackpool, so I feel like it is time to kick on now and prove where I should be.’

This season he was an unused substitute in the 4-1 win against Crewe Alexandra in the EFL Trophy. Daniels was loaned out to Warrington Rylands 1906 in mid-September, and most recently his stay at Gorsey Lane was extended.

When Daniels came out two years ago, he had a phone call from Elton John, and was also supported by England captain Harry Kane, and Prince William. Gary Lineker and Rio Ferdinand also praised the teenager, and he admitted that he was blown away by the support he received, and to this day people are getting in touch to thank him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniels added: ‘I was telling myself I would get a lot of hate and it’s been completely different, which I am very grateful for,’ he said. ‘Everyone has been so loving.

‘It feels like it was so much better that I came out at a young age. I couldn’t hide it anymore and that might have put my career in jeopardy of mental health issues.

‘Coming out might put my career in jeopardy depending on what country I move to or team I play for. But hopefully it’s the best thing that I’ve done. That’s what it does feel like.

‘I am still getting messages off people and people’s parents. Seeing mums message me saying, “My son has just told me he was gay because of what you’ve done”, it is an inspirational feeling.’