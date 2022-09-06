'I've got to be careful': Why Blackpool boss Michael Appleton was 'amazed' by Gary Madine's ban for violent conduct

The striker was slapped with a retrospective three-match ban for violent conduct after an apparent stamp on Lewis Travis during last week’s 1-0 defeat to Blackburn Rovers.

The incident wasn’t spotted by the match day officials at the time but, with the game televised live on Sky Sports, it was caught on video and subsequently brought to the FA’s attention.

Madine served the first game of his ban against Huddersfield Town on Sunday but the 32-year-old will also miss the upcoming games against Middlesbrough and Rotherham United.

Appleton, who felt there was no intent on Madine’s part to hurt Travis, is interested to see if the same level of punishment will be dished out elsewhere.

He referenced an incident during Stoke City’s televised 2-1 defeat to Reading on Sunday, where Sam Clucas appeared to stamp on Andy Yiadom.

When asked what his reaction was to Madine’s ban, Appleton told The Gazette: “You can’t report it, put it that way. There were a few F bombs in there!

“It will be interesting because I don’t think there was any malice in it personally. No-one made an issue of it on the day. The referee said he didn’t see it.

“From the video footage I’ve seen, the referee was standing there looking right at it, so I was absolutely amazed when I heard about it.

“I’ve got to be careful but there was another incident on Sunday, wasn’t there? Because I watched the game, so it will be interesting to see what happens with the game at Stoke.

“I’m not going to name the name but there was an incident at Stoke which was very similar so if the same type of punishment doesn’t happen, then I think we need to start asking questions.”

While Madine still has two games to serve on his suspension, the Seasiders now have Sonny Carey back available to them after the midfielder also missed three games.