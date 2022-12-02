'It's what we need': Arsenal's Charlie Patino on what could be the missing ingredient for Blackpool
Charlie Patino believes the re-emergence of some “healthy competition” could be the missing ingredient for Blackpool.
Michael Appleton is likely to have four or five players back available to him after the World Cup break when the Seasiders host Birmingham City on Saturday, December 10.
That will be most welcome for Pool, who were decimated by injuries, illness and suspension before the Championship temporarily halted for a month.
The likes James Husband, Liam Bridcutt, Lewis Fiorini and Jake Beesley all took part in the recent warm weather training camp in Spain and will now be pushing to be in contention for that first game back next week.
Appleton will also hope to have Jordan Thorniley back available after a recent concussion, although he wasn’t spotted out in Spain.
“I’ve really enjoyed it, it’s been good to get away in a different environment,” Patino said of Blackpool’s trip to Murcia.
“It’s been a good couple of days to get used to preparing for when we go back for the second half of the season.
“We’ve done a bit of tactical work, some set pieces so trying to improve at that for when we get back. Overall it’s been a really good camp and I think the boys have enjoyed it.
“We obviously had the friendly game against Watford which was good and good to get the fitness in for when we get back.
“We’ve got Lewis back, we’ve got a couple of other players back like Liam who has returned and the new signing Andy (Lyons) as well.
“A good bit of healthy competition for us all which we need, it keeps us in our place and I think we’re all looking forward to when the season starts again.
“It was a difficult back end to the first half of the season but that’s football and we’ve just got to think about the positives going forward. It’s been a good break to get away, refresh our minds and think positively going into the second half of the season.
“We’re all looking forward to it, we want to get back playing and hopefully we’ll pick up some points along the way which is important.”