'Not the case at all': Michael Appleton questions Blackpool's reputation of being Championship's 'dirtiest' team

Five Pool players have been sent off so far this season, which is two more than their closest second tier rival Cardiff City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marvin Ekpiteta became the latest player to be shown red before the World Cup break after being dismissed during the 2-1 defeat to Wigan Athletic after bringing down Charlie Wyke as the last man.

It’s the second time Blackpool’s skipper has been shown his marching orders this season having also been sent off during the incident-fuelled 3-3 draw against Sheffield United in October.

Dom Thompson, Sonny Carey and Shayne Lavery are the three others to also have been dismissed this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both Callum Connolly and Kenny Dougall, meanwhile, have served one-match suspensions for accruing five yellow cards before the 19-game cut-off point.

Ekpiteta will now miss Blackpool’s next two games as a result of his red at the DW Stadium, meaning he won’t return until the trip to Hull City on Boxing Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marvin Ekpiteta was shown his second red card of the season during Blackpool's defeat against Wigan

The Seasiders will be hoping the defender’s absence won’t be as keenly felt as it would have been before the break, where Appleton’s side were left depleted by injuries, suspension and illness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In that respect, the break for the opening stages of the winter World Cup in Qatar came at a good time for the men in tangerine.

“Absolutely, very relieved,” Appleton concurred when speaking to The Gazette.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s been a lot of injuries, a lot of illnesses, a lot of suspensions and now we’ve got another one to deal with.

“You’d think we’re a dirty team or a team that goes round smashing the hell out of other teams, but that’s not the case at all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’d like to think if we stay focused and continue to do what is right, eventually you get your rewards and I think we will.”

Rhys Williams and James Husband should both be available to cover for Ekpiteta at centre-back for Blackpool’s return against Birmingham City on Saturday, December 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad