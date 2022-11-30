Blackpool return to Squires Gate ahead of Birmingham City game after completing warm weather training camp
Blackpool return to training at Squires Gate today after completing their warm weather camp in Spain.
The Seasiders spent six days out in Murcia as part of their preparations for their return to action in 10 days’ time.
Michael Appleton’s side will be looking to put their practice into good use when they take on Birmingham City at Bloomfield Road on Saturday, December 10.
During their time out in Spain, the Seasiders played out a 1-1 draw with Championship counterparts Watford.
Sonny Carey was on the scoresheet for Appleton’s men at the Pinatar Arena in San Pedro del Pinatar on Saturday.
Appleton was pleased with the workout and hopes it will stand his players in good stead for their return in December.
“I think it was good for both sides,” he told Tangerine TV.
“It was a good workout, it was competitive as you could see right towards the end. There were bits of quality although the quality died down a little bit in the second-half when both sides were making substitutes.
“But for where we’re at in this little break, it was good for both sides.”
Blackpool will hope to be boosted by the return of four or five players when they resume their Championship campaign.
James Husband, Liam Bridcutt, Lewis Fiorini and Jake Beesley have all returned to training and will now be looking to force their way into contention for the Birmingham clash.
Jordan Thorniley, who missed Blackpool’s last game before the World Cup break through concussion, was not spotted during the training camp in Spain.
Marvin Ekpiteta, who is suspended for Blackpool’s next two games after being shown a straight red card during the 2-1 defeat to Wigan Athletic, also appeared to be absent.
The likes of Jordan Gabriel, Kevin Stewart and Keshi Anderson will remain sidelined until the New Year.
Blackpool will be desperate to get back to winning ways when they host John Eustace’s men after suffering four straight defeats before the break.
It left the Seasiders 23rd in the table, albeit only six points adrift of their next opponents who sit in 13th place.