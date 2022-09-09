'It's very early doors': Michael Appleton assesses Blackpool's start to the Championship campaign ahead of Middlesbrough test

Last week’s 1-0 win against Huddersfield Town saw the Seasiders move up into the top half and into 11th.

Sitting just two points adrift of the play-off places, Appleton’s men could move into the top six with a win against Middlesbrough on Saturday.

But having only played eight league games so far this season, Pool’s head coach knows to take Blackpool’s league position with a pinch of salt.

However, Appleton did suggest his side are ahead of where he expected them to be at this point in the campaign.

“It’s very early doors and I’m not really thinking about that,” he told The Gazette.

“I’ve got a clear focus in terms of the tally and points throughout the season, what we need and what I want and we’re alright at the minute, we’re okay.”

Michael Appleton applauds the Blackpool fans after last weekend's win against Huddersfield

Sunday’s win at the John Smith’s Stadium came at a crucial time for the Seasiders given their current injury and suspension problems.

While Sonny Carey is now back available after serving his three-game ban, Pool are still without Kevin Stewart, Charlie Patino, Lewis Fiorini, Keshi Anderson, Jake Beesley and Gary Madine.

It leaves the Seasiders down to the bare bones for the games against Middlesbrough, Rotherham United and Millwall prior to the two-week international break later this month.

“We had to find a way of winning against Huddersfield, that was one of the messages to the players before the game,” Appleton added.

“I’m not going to say it gives us a breather, but it gives us an opportunity for a little bit of reflection before three big, big games before the international break within the space of seven days.

“We want to make sure we take points from them before we have a break.”

What was most impressive about Blackpool’s display against Huddersfield was how they were able to see out the dying moments of the game with relative ease.

But Appleton, ever the task master, wants his side to make life even more comfortable for themselves in the weeks and months ahead.

“The players had a right go, they put a right shift in,” he said.

“I’ve mentioned it before, but what we need to do is learn once we go ahead in a game to go and get the second goal, because it’s so important.

“It’s easy me saying it because I know what it’s like when a coach or a manager tells you to stay high, stay aggressive up the pitch, but actually applying it from a mental point of view is difficult.

“But the more they grow, the more confidence they get and the better momentum they have, the better they’ll get at that.”

This weekend’s opponents Middlesbrough have picked up their form in recent weeks with two wins from their last three.